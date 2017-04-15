close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

England can retain Ashes if Alastair Cook performs in Australia as he did in 2010-11, feels Scyld Berry

He believes that Cook's performance as a batsman has been below par since December 2012, and is the time to reinvent, and suitably work as an "elder statesman"    

ANI| Last Updated: Saturday, April 15, 2017 - 15:41
England can retain Ashes if Alastair Cook performs in Australia as he did in 2010-11, feels Scyld Berry

London: Noted cricket author and columnist Scyld Berry has said that opener Alastair Cook will need to fire for England for at least another three to four years,, churning out 1000 Test runs annually.

In an article for The Telegraph, Berry in a reference to the forthcoming Ashes encounters, said, "Australia are lining up three bowlers quicker than anything England have . England can retain the Ashes if Cook performs in Australia as he did in 2010-11 - when his aggregate of 766 was the second highest in any series for England."

Berry believes that now that Cook is no longer England captain, he can go back to what he does best..batting.

He believes that Cook's performance as a batsman has been below par since December 2012, and is the time to reinvent, and suitably work as an "elder statesman", standing by his successor, Joe Root.

Berry says modern England captains returning to the ranks after being divested of leadership, have not rocked the boat of their successors.

"One thousand runs per year from Cook, with the emphasis on first-innings centuries, would do more than anything - other than a new strike bowler - to smooth Root's path," Berry maintains, and adds that it would be unrealistic to expect Cook to keep doing it for five more years.

TAGS

Alastair CookScyld BerryThe Telegraphcricket news

From Zee News

Sensational Celeb Images

IPL 2017: Eight skippers pose for selfies ahead of tenth edi...

India's longest road tunnel - Chenani-Nashri

Captain Zaheer Khan says Delhi Daredevils did the basics right against Kings XI Punjab
IPLcricket

Captain Zaheer Khan says Delhi Daredevils did the basics ri...

La Liga: Real Madrid ride on Isco brace to edge past Sporting Gijon, go six-pont clear
Football

La Liga: Real Madrid ride on Isco brace to edge past Sport...

I-League: Sony Norde&#039;s superb strike sinks Minerva Punjab to keep Mohun Bagan on top
Football

I-League: Sony Norde's superb strike sinks Minerva Pun...

IPL 2017: We just did basics right, says Zaheer Khan
IPLcricket

IPL 2017: We just did basics right, says Zaheer Khan

Bundesliga: &#039;Incredible&#039; Borussia Dortmund fight back tears to edge past Eintracht Frankfurt at home
Football

Bundesliga: 'Incredible' Borussia Dortmund fight...

Bahrain Grand Prix: Valtteri Bottas ends Lewis Hamilton run for first career pole
Other Sports

Bahrain Grand Prix: Valtteri Bottas ends Lewis Hamilton run...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video