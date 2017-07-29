England cricketer Moeen Ali's photoshopped picture 'Moeena Lisa' goes viral

New Delhi: England cricketer Moeen Ali's photoshopped picture in Leonardo da Vinci's timeless portrait Mona Lisa avatar has gone viral.

England cricket fans made a poster of the picture and put it on display during their 3rd Test against South Africa at The Oval in England.

England Cricket shared the picture of the poster on their official Facebook page.

Last month the crciketer himself had shared a picture on his Twitter handle that was photoshopped by one of his fans.

According to details, the portrait of Mona Lisa has been edited by someone, and her face is replaced by Moeen Ali’s in the picture.

The edited picture is titled ‘Moeena Lisa’ and Ali tweeted, "This made me laugh"

This made me laugh pic.twitter.com/0wGPVLANfL — Moeen Ali (@MoeenAli) April 29, 2017

Moeen’s followers also wrote interesting comments on his picture and gave him titles like Molana Lisa and Moeena Alisa. One person even said that the picture is better than the original portrait of Mona Lisa.