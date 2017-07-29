close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

England cricketer Moeen Ali's photoshopped picture 'Moeena Lisa' goes viral

England cricket fans made a poster of the picture and put it on display during their 3rd Test against South Africa at The Oval in England.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 29, 2017 - 23:58
England cricketer Moeen Ali&#039;s photoshopped picture &#039;Moeena Lisa&#039; goes viral
Courtesy: Facebook

New Delhi: England cricketer Moeen Ali's photoshopped picture in Leonardo da Vinci's timeless portrait Mona Lisa avatar has gone viral.

England cricket fans made a poster of the picture and put it on display during their 3rd Test against South Africa at The Oval in England.

England Cricket shared the picture of the poster on their official Facebook page.

Last month the crciketer himself had shared a picture on his Twitter handle that was photoshopped by one of his fans.

According to details, the portrait of Mona Lisa has been edited by someone, and her face is replaced by Moeen Ali’s in the picture.

The edited picture is titled ‘Moeena Lisa’ and Ali tweeted, "This made me laugh"

Moeen’s followers also wrote interesting comments on his picture and gave him titles like Molana Lisa and Moeena Alisa. One person even said that the picture is better than the original portrait of Mona Lisa.

TAGS

Moeen AliMoeena LisaEngland cricketMona Lisa

From Zee News

Pro Kabaddi League: Pardeep Narwal&#039;s show helps Patna Pirates down Telugu Titans
Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League: Pardeep Narwal's show helps Patna...

PCB hires British law firm to sue BCCI over not playing bilateral series
cricket

PCB hires British law firm to sue BCCI over not playing bil...

England vs South Africa, 3rd Test: Keaton Jennings rides his luck as hosts extend lead on Day 3
cricket

England vs South Africa, 3rd Test: Keaton Jennings rides hi...

Other Sports

World Athletics Championships: AFI urges IAAF to consider P...

India&#039;s Tour of Sri Lanka: 1st Test, Day 4 – Statistical highlights
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

India's Tour of Sri Lanka: 1st Test, Day 4 – Statistic...

Indian women cagers pip Kazakhstan in FIBA Asia Cup
Other Sports

Indian women cagers pip Kazakhstan in FIBA Asia Cup

Pro Kabaddi League: Dabang Delhi beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 30-26
Pro Kabaddi League 2017Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League: Dabang Delhi beat Jaipur Pink Panthers...

Hungarian Grand Prix 2017, Main race: Live Streaming, TV Listing, Date, Time, Venue
Other Sports

Hungarian Grand Prix 2017, Main race: Live Streaming, TV Li...

Skipper Virat Kohli wants Hardik Pandya to be India&#039;s Ben Stokes
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Skipper Virat Kohli wants Hardik Pandya to be India's...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video