England must end 31-year Brisbane wait, says James Anderson

New Delhi: The Ashes have been played for 135 years and remain, to date, one of the most historic rivalries not only in cricket but in world sport.

Joe Root's England and Steve Smith's Australia are ready to lock horns and fight it out for the prestigious Ashes urn.

Hosted by Australia, the first of the five-match Test series will be played in Brisbane from November 23 and England fast bowler James Anderson believes his team must end their 31-year winless streak at the Gabba.

"Both teams have gone through a transitional phase over the last two years," Anderson, England's record Test wicket-taker with 506 dismissals, told Sky Sports.

"Both teams have started to show signs of real quality I think but have also been pretty inconsistent, so it is going to be about whoever starts well."

"The Gabba has been a bit of a fortress for Australia, they've not lost there since 1988 so coming away from there with a result - whether it is a draw or a win - I think is important to how the series will go."

Anderson was the leading wicket-taker as England won the Ashes in 2010-11 but has also been on the receiving end of two series whitewashes by Australia.

The 35-year-old believes the pitches in Australia and England in recent years have offered similar challenges.

"I think the same things apply as they do in England," Anderson said of bowling in Australia.

"The biggest adjustment for me is that it is not going to swing as much, so finding other ways of getting wickets is important for myself."

"Generally though, the pitches are similar to in England. You might get a little bit more bounce and potentially a little bit less grass on them but generally, they're not that much different."

With Reuters inputs