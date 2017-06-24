close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

England pacer Stuart Broad hopeful of playing Lord's Test against South Africa

Broad left the field with a heel injury after bowling one over in Notts` win over Leicestershire last Wednesday and was ruled of Monday`s match against Kent.

Reuters| Last Updated: Saturday, June 24, 2017 - 16:53
England pacer Stuart Broad hopeful of playing Lord&#039;s Test against South Africa

London: England`s Stuart Broad is hoping to be fit for the first Test against South Africa but the recovering paceman would first like to see if he can send down 10 overs for Nottinghamshire in the Royal London One-Day Cup final against Surrey on July 1.

Broad left the field with a heel injury after bowling one over in Notts` win over Leicestershire last Wednesday and was ruled of Monday`s match against Kent.

"There are signs of a little bit of a tear on the pad of the heel but I have no pain when I walk or run," Broad was quoted as saying by the Times newspaper.

"There is a little bit of pain when I slam my front foot down.

"I am looking to bowl on Wednesday and Thursday next week and if I can then get through ten overs in a one-day final next week then I suggest I will be fit for the first Test."

England play South Africa at Lord`s in the first of the four tests starting on July 6.

TAGS

Stuart BroadEngland Vs South AfricaLord'scricket news

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Best 4G Smartphones under Rs 5,000 In India

Mercedes&#039; Valtteri Bottas tops final Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice, Sebastian Vettel suffers problems
Other Sports

Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas tops final Azerbaijan Grand...

Graham Ford steps down as Sri Lanka cricket coach
cricket

Graham Ford steps down as Sri Lanka cricket coach

West Indies vs India: Yuvraj Singh reaches another milestone, wife Hazel Keech celebrates with a lovely Twitter post
West Indies vs India 2017cricket

West Indies vs India: Yuvraj Singh reaches another mileston...

Adam Gilchrist casts doubt on MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh&#039;s continuity till 2019 World Cup
cricket

Adam Gilchrist casts doubt on MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh's...

WATCH: AB de Villiers&#039; insane shot! South African captain scoops David Willey into the river
cricket

WATCH: AB de Villiers' insane shot! South African capt...

WI vs IND, 2nd ODI, PREVIEW: Opportunity for Yuvraj Singh to improve form as India eye rain-free outing
West Indies vs India 2017cricket

WI vs IND, 2nd ODI, PREVIEW: Opportunity for Yuvraj Singh t...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video