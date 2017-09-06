close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

England recall pacer Toby Roland-Jones for West Indies decider

The 29-year-old, who made his debut in the recent home series win over South Africa, was omitted despite taking 14 wickets at under 20 apiece in his first three Tests and was replaced in Leeds by Chris Woakes.

AFP| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 6, 2017 - 22:08
England recall pacer Toby Roland-Jones for West Indies decider
Courtesy: Reuters

London: England have recalled Toby Roland- Jones for the third and final Test against the West Indies at the Middlesex paceman's Lord's home ground, skipper Joe Root said on Wednesday.

Roland-Jones is the only change to the side that suffered a surprise five-wicket defeat by the West Indies in the second Test at Headingley as the tourists levelled the three-match series at 1-1.

The 29-year-old, who made his debut in the recent home series win over South Africa, was omitted despite taking 14 wickets at under 20 apiece in his first three Tests and was replaced in Leeds by Chris Woakes.

Now, however, the roles are reversed with Roland-Jones coming back into the side at Warwickshire all-rounder Woakes's expense.

"Home conditions, he (Roland-Jones) obviously knows the surfaces and is bowling very well at the moment," Root told reporters at Lord's on Wednesday when asked to explain the change in his XI.

"It's obviously very difficult to leave somebody like Chris out, he's been a consistent performer in Test cricket for England.

"But this is a team I think is going to win this week," star batsman Root added the day before Thursday's start.

"There's plenty of cricket to be played throughout the rest of this summer and he (Woakes) is a fantastic performer across all formats. I fully expect him to come back strong."  

TAGS

England Vs West IndiesToby Roland-JonesJoe Rootcricket news

From Zee News

India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets in lone T20I, complete historic 9-0 tour whitewash
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets in lone T20I, complete hi...

Three FIFA legends pick Diego Maradona as their favourite player
Football

Three FIFA legends pick Diego Maradona as their favourite p...

Bangladesh strike back after David Warner ton on rain-hit 3rd Day
cricket

Bangladesh strike back after David Warner ton on rain-hit 3...

PKL 2017: Delhi crush Bengaluru for second win on trot
Pro Kabaddi League 2017Other Sports

PKL 2017: Delhi crush Bengaluru for second win on trot

Watch: Dilshan Munaweera swipes bat to square leg, becomes Kuldeep Yadav&#039;s victim
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Watch: Dilshan Munaweera swipes bat to square leg, becomes...

SL vs IND, one-off T20I: MS Dhoni goes past Mark Boucher to record most overseas dismissals in international cricket
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

SL vs IND, one-off T20I: MS Dhoni goes past Mark Boucher to...

Watch: Lightening quick stumping! MS Dhoni masterclass sends Angelo Mathews back
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Watch: Lightening quick stumping! MS Dhoni masterclass send...

Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismisses Upul Tharanga with unplayable delivery in T20I match
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismisses Upul Tharanga with unplayable d...

New sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore makes surprise inspection at SAI office
Other Sports

New sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore makes surpri...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video