Trent Bridge Test

England selectors announce unchanged squad for third Test against India

England selectors announce unchanged squad for third Test against India

LONDON: The England selectors have named an unchanged squad for the third cricket Test against India at Trent Bridge, starting August 18.

Already 2-0 up in the five-match Test rubber after wins at Edgbaston and Lord's, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement that it will make an assessment of all-rounder Ben Stokes' availability after the conclusion of the trial in Bristol.

This means Stokes is likely to miss out even if he is found not guilty of affray at Bristol Crown Court this week. 

Stokes' absence from the Lord's Test, however, did not affect England in the second game, with fellow all-rounder Chris Woakes striking his maiden century and putting in a man-of-the-match performance. 

Woakes registered a maiden Test century, scoring 137 not out, along with match figures of 4/43.

England squad for 3rd Test: Joe Root (Captain), Moeen Ali, Jimmy Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Alastair Cook, Sam Curran, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Jamie Porter, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes.

