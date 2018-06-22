हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
England vs Australia

England vs Australia: England beat Australia by six wickets, eye whitewash

Jason Roy (101)  scored his second century in the series and built a mammoth 174 run partnership with fellow opener Jonny Bairstow (79) guiding England to a six-wicket win over Australia. 

England chased down a target of 310 in 44.4 overs to win the fourth One Day International (ODI) by six wickets. Jason Roy (101)  scored his second century in the series and built a mammoth 174 run partnership with fellow opener Jonny Bairstow (79) guiding England to a terrific start. Jos Butler scored a sublime 29 ball 54 to end the match in England’s favour with 32 balls to spare.

Earlier Australia managed to score 310 for the loss of eight wickets after a slow start. Aaron Finch scored a 106 ball 100 and shared a 124-run partnership with Shaun Marsh (101) for the second wicket. Australia failed to capitalise in the death overs as they could score only 14 runs in the last three.

David Willey unsettled the Australian middle-order, as he bagged three crucial wickets in the 47 over (Alex Carey, Shaun Marsh, Michael Neser). Willey finished with the figures of 4-43.

England lead the five-match series 4-0 and continue their nine ODI unbeaten run as they look to whitewash Australia 5-0 for the first time. England’s previous best was a 4-0 win against the Aussies in 2012.

Brief scores:

England won by six wickets

Australia: 310-8, 50 overs

(S Marsh 101, A Finch 100, T Head 63; D Willey 4-43)

England: 314-4, 44.4 overs

(J Roy 101, J Bairstow 79, J Buttler 54 no)

Player of the match: Jason Roy

Series: England lead five-match series 4-0

 

England vs AustraliaJason RoyEngland cricketAustraliaEnglandCricket

