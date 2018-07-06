हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
England vs India

England vs India, 2nd T20I live updates: Kohli and Co. aim to make it 2-0

England have never lost a T20I in Cardiff but India's current form could be quite overwhelming for the hosts as they look to fight back in the 2nd T20I.

Cardiff: Having showcased a strong brand of cricket in the T20Is against minnows Ireland, Team India registered a comprehensive performance against hosts England in the first T20I and would now be looking to maintain their unbeaten run here. In the 2nd T20I, the visitors would once again look at using spin to the maximum even though England have promised to come better prepared.

India defeated England in the series opener in Manchester by 8 wickets last Tuesday. The match was mostly about two men - Kuldeep Yadav and KL Rahul. While Yadav claimed five wickets for a paltry 24 from his four, KL Rahul smashed an unbeaten 101 to take his team through the finish line.

Not that England did not have sparks of brilliance. The opening stand of 50 between Jason Roy and Jos Buttler did establish a firm foundation but only for the remaining batsmen to flounder their way back. Had it not been for a late 15-ball unbeaten 29 from David Willey, the target of 160 could have been even lesser.

In reply, Shikhar Dhawan (4) may have missed out - and would want to make up for it - but no one else did. Rohit Sharma flexed his muscles with a six and three boundaries in his 30-ball 32 but KL Rahul took the spotlight with five sixes and 10 boundaries which - along with Virat Kohli at the other end - was more than enough to sink England.

(2nd T20I match preview: India look set to wrap series)

Can Indian batsmen once again rise to the occasion and lash out? Will Kuldeep Yadav's spin once again outfox the English or will the hosts rise up and turn the tide on spin?

Here are the live and latest updates from the 2nd T20I match:

* England all-rounder Chris Jordon admitted during a press conference on Thursday that India deserved to win the opening T20I but that his team is not perturbed with the prospect of facing spin again. "We are not at all worried (about playing spin). We've got some very experienced players in our dressing room, some very, very good players of spin," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

* The match will begin from 2200hrs. A packed stadium is expected at Sophia Gardens - a venue known for being extremely welcoming to away fans.

* Expected pitch: The pitch at Sophia Gardens is usually on the slower side but Tuesday's track could be an absolute belter. Dry, flat and under hot conditions, Cardiff  can expect some serious batting prowess from players from both teams.

* Did you know? England have never lost a T20I match in Cardiff.

* A lot has been said about England's inability to play against spin. Well, since the first T20I, the English cricketers have reportedly stood and played against a bowling machine specifically capable of throwing all sorts of turning balls at them. If the team has to challenge India though, it would be as much about how English spinners - mainly Moeen Ali - bowl as about how English batsmen bat.

