England vs South Africa 2017, fourth Test match, Day 1: LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue

England take on South Africa in the fourth Test match at Old Trafford in Manchester for Day 1 action on Friday.  

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 4, 2017 - 13:18
England vs South Africa 2017, fourth Test match, Day 1: LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue

New Delhi: England and South Africa will be locking horns once again for an all-important Test match. It will be the last time that the two teams will be battling. England are leading the four-match Test series 2-1 going into this final encounter. So a lot at stake for both teams as far a win or a draw is concerned with respect to the series result.

Here are all the details on how you can catch all the action:

Date:

Day 1 action of the fourth Test match between England and South Africa will be on August 4, 2017 (Friday).

Time:

The day’s action will begin at 3.30 pm IST (the regular time for the start of play every day).

Where:

The fourth Test match of the series is being played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Where to watch on television:

The official rights of the tour are with the Star Sports network which will broadcast the match.

LIVE streaming:

The LIVE streaming of the match will be available on Hotstar.com.

