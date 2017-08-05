close
England vs South Africa 2017, fourth Test match, Day 2: LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue

England take on South Africa in the fourth Test match at Old Trafford in Manchester for Day 2 action on Saturday.  

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 5, 2017 - 14:22
New Delhi: It will be another exciting day in what has been a superb series as far as the competitive nature of the cricket is concerned. England are leading 2-1 in the four-match series. And on Day 1 of this final Test match, they were 260 for 6 in their allotted 90 overs versus South Africa.

Here are all the details on how you can catch the action:

Date:

Day 2 action of the fourth Test match between England and South Africa will be on August 5, 2017 (Saturday).

Time:

The day’s action will begin at 3.30 pm IST (the regular time for the start of play every day).

Where:

The fourth Test match of the series is being played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Where to watch on television:

The official rights of the tour are with the Star Sports network which will broadcast the match.

LIVE streaming:

The LIVE streaming of the match will be available on Hotstar.com.

