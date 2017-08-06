close
England vs South Africa 2017, fourth Test match, Day 3: LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue

England take on South Africa in the fourth Test match at Old Trafford in Manchester for Day 3 action on Sunday.  

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 6, 2017 - 13:51
England vs South Africa 2017, fourth Test match, Day 3: LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue

New Delhi: It will be another day of Test match cricket as England and South Africa will take field. England are once again on top in the series. At stumps on Day 2 of the fourth Test, South Africa were 220 for 9. England had earlier made 362. This is the final Test of the series in which England are ahead 2-1.

Here are all the details on how you can catch the action:

Date:

Day 3 action of the fourth Test match between England and South Africa will be on August 6, 2017 (Sunday).

Time:

The day’s action will begin at 3.30 pm IST (the regular time for the start of play every day).

Where:

The fourth Test match of the series is being played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Where to watch on television:

The official rights of the tour are with the Star Sports network which will broadcast the match.

LIVE streaming:

The LIVE streaming of the match will be available on Hotstar.com.

