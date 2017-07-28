close
England vs South Africa 2017, third Test match, Day 2: LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue

England take on South Africa in the third Test match at Kennington Oval in London for Day 2 action on Friday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 28, 2017 - 11:38
England vs South Africa 2017, third Test match, Day 2: LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue

New Delhi: England and South Africa will continue their battle in the second Test match. On Day 1 of the match, England won the toss and elected to bat.

But due to rain, there was action for only 59 overs. In the play that was possible, England made 171 for four.

Top scoring for England was Alastair Cook who is unbeaten on 82 and for South Africa, the pick of the bowlers was Vernon Philander who bagged two scalps.

Here are the details on how you can catch the action:

Date:

Day 2 action of the third Test match between England and South Africa will be on July 28, 2017 (Friday).

Time:

The day’s action will begin at 3.30 pm IST (the regular time for the start of play every day).

Where:

The third Test match of the series is being played at Kennington Oval in London.

Where to watch on television:

The official rights of the tour are with the Star Sports network which will broadcast the match.

LIVE streaming:

The LIVE streaming of the match will be available on Hotstar.com.

England Vs South AfricaCricketStreamingtelecast

