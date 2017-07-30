England vs South Africa 2017, third Test match, Day 4: LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue

New Delhi: England and South Africa are battling in the third Test match of the four-match series. It is a crucial game for both teams as the series is locked at 1-1.

In what has been a rain-affected Test match, South were bundled out for 175 in response to England’s 353. With two days to go, England will hope that the weather can hold on for them to push for a Test match win.

Here are the details on how you can catch the action:

Date:

Day 4 action of the third Test match between England and South Africa will be on July 30, 2017 (Sunday).

Time:

The day’s action will begin at 3.30 pm IST (the regular time for the start of play every day).

Where:

The third Test match of the series is being played at Kennington Oval in London.

Where to watch on television:

The official rights of the tour are with the Star Sports network which will broadcast the match.

LIVE streaming:

The LIVE streaming of the match will be available on Hotstar.com.