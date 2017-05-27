close
England vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: Magical Jos Buttler reverse pull is one shot everyone's talking about — WATCH

Buttler remained unbeaten on 65 off 53 balls, which included seven fours, to help England post a huge total of 330 for 6 in fifty overs.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, May 27, 2017 - 23:26
England vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: Magical Jos Buttler reverse pull is one shot everyone&#039;s talking about — WATCH
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler played one sensational shot against South Africa during their second ODI match on Saturday at The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

In the 46th over, the 26-year-old hit right-arm fast-medium bowler Andile Phehlukwayo for a four in an unthinkable fashion, by reverse-pulling, over backward point.

Here's the video:

Buttler remained unbeaten on 65 off 53 balls, which included seven fours, to help England post a huge total of 330 for 6 in fifty overs.

After a late drama, England defended the total to win by two runs with Mark Wood giving away only four singles in the last over to one of the most dangerous hitters Chris Morris on strike.

TAGS

Jos ButtlerEngland Vs South AfricaThe Rose BowlAndile Phehlukwayoreverse pullcricket videocricket news

