England vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: Preview, Live Streaming, TV Listing, Time, Venue

New Delhi: With one game-a-piece in bag, England and South Africa go head-to-head in the series decider at Cardiff.

Andile Phehlukwayo delivered a superb final over to help his side South Africa beat England by three runs in a thrilling second Twenty20 international at Taunton on Friday, keeping the series level pegging with one match to go.

The Proteas had made 174 for eight with JJ Smuts contributing 45 and skipper AB de Villiers striking 46 from 30 balls and England looked to set to chase down the total until Jason Roy's controversial dismissal triggered a batting order collapse.

Here's everything you need to know about the deciding encounter:-

When and where will the England vs South Africa 3rd T20I be played?

The England vs South Africa 3rd T20I will be played on June 25, 2016 at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

How to watch England vs South Africa 3rd T20I match on TV?

The England vs South Africa 3rd T20I will be aired live on Star Sports Network.

What time does the live coverage of the England vs South Africa 3rd T20I start?

The live broadcast of the England vs South Africa 3rd T20I will start at 7:00 PM (IST).

How to watch the England vs South Africa 3rd T20I match online?

The England vs South Africa 3rd T20I match can be streamed online on Hotstar and LIVE scorecard of the match will be available right here...