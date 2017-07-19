close
England vs South Africa: Gary Ballance ruled out of third test with fractured finger

The Yorkshire player saw a hand surgeon in Leeds on Tuesday after suffering the injury in the second test at Trent Bridge.

Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 19, 2017 - 08:41
England vs South Africa: Gary Ballance ruled out of third test with fractured finger

Delhi: England batsman Gary Ballance has been ruled out of next week`s third test against South Africa after fracturing his left index finger, the English Cricket Board said in a statement.

The Yorkshire player saw a hand surgeon in Leeds on Tuesday after suffering the injury in the second test at Trent Bridge, which South Africa won by 340 runs to level the series 1-1 with two matches remaining.

The left-hander will be monitored by England`s medical team and could be ready for next month`s final test at Old Trafford, after the third test at the Oval starting on July 27.

TAGS

Gary BallanceEngland Vs South AfricaInjuryThird Test

