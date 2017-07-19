close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

England vs South Africa: Pacer Mark Wood declared fit for crucial Third Test

The four-Test series is currently level at 1-1. England won the series opener at Lord's by 211 runs.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 19, 2017 - 21:19
England vs South Africa: Pacer Mark Wood declared fit for crucial Third Test

New Delhi: England fast bowler Mark Wood has been declared fit for next week's crucial third Test against South Africa at The Oval.

Wood, 27, was forced to sat out during South Africa's second innings at Trent Bridge after suffering soreness while bowling. But reports claimed that, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed the return after scans revealed no serious injury on the bowler's left heel.

England suffered a huge 340-run defeat at the hands of the visitors.

The right-arm fast bowler's career has been blighted by injuries, with ankle problems keeping him out of Test cricket for nearly two years. Wood made his comeback at Lord's two weeks ago.

Wood's return would serve as a timely boost to home side with batsman Gary Ballance ruled out of the Third Test with a broken finger.

The four-Test series is currently level at 1-1. England won the series opener at Lord's by 211 runs.

TAGS

Mark WoodEngland Vs South AfricaECBGary Ballancecricket news

From Zee News

Irfan Pathan&#039;s &#039;un-Islamic&#039; post: All-rounder shuts up religious zealots with graceful response
cricket

Irfan Pathan's 'un-Islamic' post: All-rounde...

India&#039;s tour of Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli &amp; Co share amazing in-flight photos — See Pics!
cricket

India's tour of Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli & Co share...

Asian champion shot-putter Manpreet Kaur fails dope test
Other Sports

Asian champion shot-putter Manpreet Kaur fails dope test

Unmissable quotes from Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri joint press conference
cricket

Unmissable quotes from Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri joint pres...

&#039;Matured&#039; Ravi Shastri assures to maintain &#039;fabric of Indian cricket team&#039;
cricket

'Matured' Ravi Shastri assures to maintain '...

Following Arjuna Ranatunga&#039;s claim, Sri Lanka sports minister willing to probe 2011 World Cup final
cricket

Following Arjuna Ranatunga's claim, Sri Lanka sports m...

ICC Women&#039;s World Cup: Will be exceptional if we beat Australia, feels skipper Mithali Raj
cricket

ICC Women's World Cup: Will be exceptional if we beat...

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra to take part in Monaco Diamond League Meeting
Other Sports

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra to take part in Monaco Diamon...

Ravi Shastri throws weight behind bowling coach Bharat Arun, says his coaching record speaks for itself
cricket

Ravi Shastri throws weight behind bowling coach Bharat Arun...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video