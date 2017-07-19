England vs South Africa: Pacer Mark Wood declared fit for crucial Third Test

New Delhi: England fast bowler Mark Wood has been declared fit for next week's crucial third Test against South Africa at The Oval.

Wood, 27, was forced to sat out during South Africa's second innings at Trent Bridge after suffering soreness while bowling. But reports claimed that, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed the return after scans revealed no serious injury on the bowler's left heel.

England suffered a huge 340-run defeat at the hands of the visitors.

The right-arm fast bowler's career has been blighted by injuries, with ankle problems keeping him out of Test cricket for nearly two years. Wood made his comeback at Lord's two weeks ago.

Wood's return would serve as a timely boost to home side with batsman Gary Ballance ruled out of the Third Test with a broken finger.

The four-Test series is currently level at 1-1. England won the series opener at Lord's by 211 runs.