England vs South Africa: Proteas release underperforming JP Duminy from squad for rest of series

The current South African middle order has the likes of Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, skipper Faf du Plessis and Temba Bavuma, followed by capable all-rounders like Vernon Philander and Chris Morkel.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 00:40
England vs South Africa: Proteas release underperforming JP Duminy from squad for rest of series
Courtesy: Reuters

New Delhi: South Africa middle-order batsman Jean-Paul Duminy got the boot following his poor outing against England in the series opening Lord's Test. In the match, which England won by 211 runs, the left-handed batsman managed only 17 runs — 15 in the first innings.

The 33-year-old was dropped from the second Test at Trent Bridge, which the Proteas won by 340 runs to level the series.

According to a report in ESPN Cricinfo, Duminy's release allows South Africa to stick with Aiden Markram. But the 2014 Under-19 World Cup winning captain is unlikely to figure in the next match.

Duminy has played 46 Tests, scoring 2103 at an average of 32.85 with the help of six centuries. But the talented batsman has failed to consolidate his position in the South African ranks.

