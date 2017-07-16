England vs South Africa, second Test match 2017, Day 3: LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue

New Delhi: England will lock horns with South Africa for Day 3 action in the second Test match of the four-match series on Saturday. The match is being played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

At the end of Day 2 action, South Africa had a lead of 205 runs with nine wickets in hand. South Africa posted 335 in their first innings. England on the other hand replied with 205 in their first innings. South Africa meanwhile were 75 for one in their second innings at stumps on Day 2.

Date:

Day 3 action of the second Test match between England and South Africa will be on July 16, 2017 (Sunday).

Time:

The day’s action will begin at 3.30 pm IST (original official time for everyday).

Where:

The second Test match of the series is being played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

Where to watch on television:

The official rights of the tour are with the Star Sports network which will broadcast the match.

LIVE streaming:

The LIVE streaming of the match will be available on Hotstar.com.