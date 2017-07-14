England vs South Africa, second Test match 2017: LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue

New Delhi: England will be hosting South Africa in the second Test match of the four-match series starting on Friday. The match will be played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

South Africa have a task on their hands after being constantly on the back foot on the ongoing tour to England. They earlier lost the T20I series 2-1 and also went down in the ODI series by the same margin. Then there was the first Test match that they lost in four days.

On top of that, there is negativity around their squad with respect to political games taking centre stage as their best team is not on the park because of the quota system.

England, on the other hand, need not do anything too different. They have not only been in good touch but also have a settled look with respect to their squad.

Date:

The second Test match between England and South Africa kicks off on July 14, 2017 (Friday). It will be the first day of the Test match.

Time:

The day’s action will begin at 3.30 pm IST.

Where:

The second Test match of the series is being played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

Where to watch on television:

The official rights of the tour are with the Star Sports network which will broadcast the match.

LIVE streaming:

The LIVE streaming of the match will be available on Hotstar.com.