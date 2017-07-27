close
England vs South Africa, third Test match 2017, Day 1: LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue

England take on South Africa in the third Test match at Kennington Oval in London for Day 1 action on Thursday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 27, 2017 - 15:16
New Delhi: England and South Africa take on each other in the third of the four-match Test series. It is a crucial match considering that the series is locked at 1-1.

England comfortably beat South Africa by 211 runs in the first Test match at Lord’s in London. But the Saffers shot back in the second Test, scooping a victory by 340 runs in Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

Here are the details on how you can catch the action:

Date:

Day 1 action of the third Test match between England and South Africa will be on July 27, 2017 (Thursday).

Time:

The day’s action will begin at 3.30 pm IST.

Where:

The third Test match of the series is being played at Kennington Oval in London.

Where to watch on television:

The official rights of the tour are with the Star Sports network which will broadcast the match.

LIVE streaming:

The LIVE streaming of the match will be available on Hotstar.com.

