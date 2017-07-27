England vs South Africa, third Test match 2017, Day 1: LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue
England take on South Africa in the third Test match at Kennington Oval in London for Day 1 action on Thursday.
New Delhi: England and South Africa take on each other in the third of the four-match Test series. It is a crucial match considering that the series is locked at 1-1.
England comfortably beat South Africa by 211 runs in the first Test match at Lord’s in London. But the Saffers shot back in the second Test, scooping a victory by 340 runs in Trent Bridge in Nottingham.
Here are the details on how you can catch the action:
Date:
Day 1 action of the third Test match between England and South Africa will be on July 27, 2017 (Thursday).
Time:
The day’s action will begin at 3.30 pm IST.
Where:
The third Test match of the series is being played at Kennington Oval in London.
Where to watch on television:
The official rights of the tour are with the Star Sports network which will broadcast the match.
LIVE streaming:
The LIVE streaming of the match will be available on Hotstar.com.