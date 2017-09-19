England vs West Indies, 1st ODI: Live streaming, live telecast, time in IST

New Delhi: England take on West Indies in first ODI of the five-match series in Manchester on Tuesday. The home side had won the three-match Test series 2-1, but the visitors have started the limited-overs' series by winning the lone T20I at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street.

Here's everything you need to know about the first ODI.

Date:

The 1st ODI between England and West Indies will be played on Tuesday, September 19, 2017.

Time in IST:

The match will begin at 5 pm IST.

Place:

The 1st ODI between England and West Indies will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Live streaming:

The match will be streamed live on Hotstar.com.

Live telecast:

The live telecast of the match can be seen on the Star Sports network.