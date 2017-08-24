England vs West Indies 2017, second Test match, Day 1: Details of date, time, venue and squads

New Delhi: England and West Indies lock horns in the second Test match in Headingley, Leeds, starting on Friday. England lead the three-match series 1-0. West Indies were barely able to compete in the first Test in Birmingham where they were thrashed by an innings and 209 runs in a contest that ended within three days. Here are some important details pertaining to the second Test match:

Match:

England vs West Indies, second Test match.

Date:

It is Day 1 action in the match on August 25, Friday.

Time:

The match will begin at 3.30 pm IST.

Venue:

The venue is Headingley in Leeds in West Yorkshire, England.

Squads:

England-

Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, Tom Westley, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Mason Crane, Toby Roland-Jones

West Indies-

Shane Dowrich, Jason Holder, Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Miguel Cummins, Devendra Bishoo, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Raymon Reifer