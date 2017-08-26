England vs West Indies 2017, second Test match, Day 2: Details of date, time, venue

New Delhi: England and West Indies will continue their battle for Day 2 action in the second Test match in Leeds on Saturday. England won the toss and elected to bat and scored 258 in their first innings. In response, West Indies were 19 for one at stumps on Day 1. Hosts England lead the three-match series 1-0.

Meanwhile, here are some important details ahead of Day 2 action:

Date:

It is Day 2 action in the match on August 26, Saturday.

Time:

The match will begin at 3.30 pm IST.

Venue:

The venue is Headingley in Leeds in West Yorkshire, England.

Teams:

England –

Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, Tom Westley, Joe Root, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

West Indies –

Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich, Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, Devendra Bishoo, Shannon Gabriel