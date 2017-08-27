close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

England vs West Indies 2017, second Test match, Day 3: Details of date, time, venue

Here is a look ahead to Day 3 of the second Test match between England and West Indies  

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 27, 2017 - 08:53
England vs West Indies 2017, second Test match, Day 3: Details of date, time, venue

New Delhi: The battle between England and West Indies continues during the second Test match as it will be Day 3 action. For once, West Indies are ahead in the series as at the end of Day 2, they were 329 for five in response to England being bowled out for 258. England lead the three-match series 1-0.

Meanwhile, here are some important details ahead of Day 3 action:

Date:

It is Day 3 action in the match on August 27, Sunday.

Time:

The match will begin at 3.30 pm IST.

Venue:

The venue is Headingley in Leeds in West Yorkshire, England.

Teams:

England –

Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, Tom Westley, Joe Root, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

West Indies –

Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich, Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, Devendra Bishoo, Shannon Gabriel

TAGS

England Vs West IndiesCricketSecond Test match

From Zee News

India&#039;s Tour of Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Date, Time, Venue, Squads
cricket

India's Tour of Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Date, Time, Venue,...

LIVE: Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor - The &#039;moment of truth&#039; has arrived
Other Sports

LIVE: Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor - The 'moment...

Subs keep Manchester United perfect, Raheem Sterling saves City
English Premier LeagueFootball

Subs keep Manchester United perfect, Raheem Sterling saves...

Hundred heroes Kraigg Brathwaite, Shai Hope defy England
cricket

Hundred heroes Kraigg Brathwaite, Shai Hope defy England

Robert Lewandowski&#039;s double lifts Bayern Munich past Werder Bremen
Football

Robert Lewandowski's double lifts Bayern Munich past W...

Andy Murray withdraws from US Open with hip injury
Tennis

Andy Murray withdraws from US Open with hip injury

Barcelona win as Lionel Messi hits brace to pass 350 La Liga goals
Football

Barcelona win as Lionel Messi hits brace to pass 350 La Lig...

PV Sindhu enters maiden world championships final
Tennis

PV Sindhu enters maiden world championships final

Record tumbling India-Sri Lanka Test series failed to attract viewers, reveals BARC data
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Record tumbling India-Sri Lanka Test series failed to attra...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video