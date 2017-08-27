England vs West Indies 2017, second Test match, Day 3: Details of date, time, venue

New Delhi: The battle between England and West Indies continues during the second Test match as it will be Day 3 action. For once, West Indies are ahead in the series as at the end of Day 2, they were 329 for five in response to England being bowled out for 258. England lead the three-match series 1-0.

Meanwhile, here are some important details ahead of Day 3 action:

Date:

It is Day 3 action in the match on August 27, Sunday.

Time:

The match will begin at 3.30 pm IST.

Venue:

The venue is Headingley in Leeds in West Yorkshire, England.

Teams:

England –

Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, Tom Westley, Joe Root, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

West Indies –

Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich, Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, Devendra Bishoo, Shannon Gabriel