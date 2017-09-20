close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

England vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Live streaming, live telecast, time in IST

The match will be played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. England will be the favourites owing to their new-found mojo in the 50-overs format. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, September 20, 2017 - 13:41
England vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Live streaming, live telecast, time in IST

New Delhi: England and West Indies will take on each other in the second one-day international of the five-match series on Thursday. The match will be played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. England won the first ODI by seven wickets on Tuesday.

England will be the favourites owing to their new-found mojo in the 50-overs format. West Indies have given them a good run for their money during the ongoing tour, winning a Test match as well as a one-off T20 match.

But they have not been able to replicate their T20 success in the ODI format largely due to troubles with respect to batsmen getting centuries and bowlers not performing in the death overs.

Here are the details on how to catch the action from the first ODI:

Live streaming

The game will be streamed live on Hotstar.com.

Live telecast

The match will be telecast live on television on the Star Sports network.

Time in IST

The match will begin at 5 pm IST. The toss will take place half an hour before at 4.30 pm IST.

TAGS

England Vs West Indies2nd ODILive streamingLive telecasttime in ist

From Zee News

Australian captain Steve Smith set for 100th ODI in Kolkata
cricket

Australian captain Steve Smith set for 100th ODI in Kolkata

BCCI nominates MS Dhoni for Padma Bhushan award
cricket

BCCI nominates MS Dhoni for Padma Bhushan award

Kidambi Srikanth progresses at Japan Open, Sai Praneeth bows out
Badminton

Kidambi Srikanth progresses at Japan Open, Sai Praneeth bow...

India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Live streaming, live telecast, time in IST
cricket

India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Live streaming, live telecast,...

Favourites India look to continue momentum against world champions Australia in Kolkata
cricket

Favourites India look to continue momentum against world ch...

Australia looking for hat-trick of wins at Eden Gardens in Kolkata
cricket

Australia looking for hat-trick of wins at Eden Gardens in...

Despite terror attack, cricket-mad Afghan fans flock to T20 game in Kabul
cricket

Despite terror attack, cricket-mad Afghan fans flock to T20...

James Rodriguez inspires Bayern Munich to thrash Schalke in Bundesliga
Football

James Rodriguez inspires Bayern Munich to thrash Schalke in...

Leicester City beat Liverpool 2-0 in League Cup
Football

Leicester City beat Liverpool 2-0 in League Cup

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video