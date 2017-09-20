England vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Live streaming, live telecast, time in IST

New Delhi: England and West Indies will take on each other in the second one-day international of the five-match series on Thursday. The match will be played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. England won the first ODI by seven wickets on Tuesday.

England will be the favourites owing to their new-found mojo in the 50-overs format. West Indies have given them a good run for their money during the ongoing tour, winning a Test match as well as a one-off T20 match.

But they have not been able to replicate their T20 success in the ODI format largely due to troubles with respect to batsmen getting centuries and bowlers not performing in the death overs.

Here are the details on how to catch the action from the first ODI:

Live streaming

The game will be streamed live on Hotstar.com.

Live telecast

The match will be telecast live on television on the Star Sports network.

Time in IST

The match will begin at 5 pm IST. The toss will take place half an hour before at 4.30 pm IST.