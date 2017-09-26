England vs West Indies, 4th ODI: Live streaming, live telecast, time in IST

New Delhi: England and West Indies battle in the fourth match of the five-match ODI series at Kennington Oval, London, on Wednesday. England will have the chance to wrap up the series as they lead 2-0. One game has resulted in no result.

West Indies have not been able to show their prowess in the 50-over format the way they did earlier on the tour in Test and T20 cricket.

England meanwhile have focussed on ODIs more than any other format due to their past under-achievements in 50-overs cricket. Eventually, they have made rapid strides to be one of the best teams in the world in the format.

Here are some details on the game:

Live streaming

The game will be streamed live on Hotstar.com.

Live telecast

The match will be telecast live on television on the Star Sports network.

Time in IST

The match will begin at 5 pm IST. The toss will take place half an hour before at 4.30 pm IST.