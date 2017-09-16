England vs West Indies, one-off T20I: Live streaming, live telecast, time in IST

New Delhi: England and West Indies will play in the one-off T20 international on Saturday. While England may be the favourites considering their new aggressive approach in limited-overs cricket as well as the home advantage, West Indies have a strong chance to stamp their class as well.

West Indies gave England a very good fight in the Test series and are the reigning world champions in the shortest format of the game. The game will be played at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street. This is the first meeting of the two teams in T20 cricket since West Indies beat England in the T20 World Cup final last year.

Here are some other important details regarding the one-off match:

Live streaming:

The match will be streamed live on Hotstar.com.

Live telecast:

The live telecast of the match can be seen on the Star Sports network.

Time in IST:

The match will begin at 11 pm IST. The toss will be at 10.30 pm IST.