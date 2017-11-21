England women win third Ashes T20I; Danielle Wyatt scores record ton

New Delhi: England women had already lost the Ashes, but they had a chance to level the series, in the last T20I at Canberra.

The famous win for England came courtesy all-rounder Danni Wyatt, who struck a 100 from just 57 balls. Her innings was instrumental in handing England a win in the last Ashes encounter.

After being set a target of 179 runs, England had the worst possible start and were reeling at 30/3 at one stage. It was then, Heather Knight (51) and Wyatt strung a partnership of 121 runs. That partnership meant that English women chased down the highest-ever total in WT20I.

Though Australia had already won the Ashes on better aggregate, it was a big morale booster for the English team. In the match, Beth Mooney too scored a hundred for Australia. A big reason for the defeat could be, four catches going down in the England innings.

Heather Knight was adjudged the Player-of-the-series, and said,"I didn’t start the T20 series how I wanted, but to finish like that and play second fiddle to Danni was brilliant. What a series it’s been. Beth Mooney was outstanding. For her to be on the losing side, it shouldn’t be that way. It’s been a long seven weeks, but to come away and finish like that, we can be proud."