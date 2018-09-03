हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Alastair Cook

England's Alastair Cook announces retirement from international cricket

Former England captain Alastair Cook on Monday announced retirement from international cricket.

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ICC

Former England captain Alastair Cook on Monday announced retirement from international cricket.

Cook, best-known for his Test run scores, announced that the ongoing Test series against India will be his last. 

England will be playing the last Test match against India from 7th September after which Cook won't be seen playing in International cricket format. 

Cook while reminiscing about his career said, "I have achieved more than I could have ever imagined and feel very privileged to have played for such a long time alongside some of the greats of the English game." 

The International Cricket Council took to Twitter and announced the news of his retirement. 

 

 

Former English cricketer Michael Vaughan also lauded Cook saying that he has contributed a lot towards his country's game. Addressing him as Cookie, Vaughan took to Twitter and said that he (Cook) is the nicest cricketer England has ever had.  

 

 

Alastair Cook is currently on the sixth rank of the all-time list. In order to move up a position, he will have to score 147 runs in the next Test match which will also be his final.

