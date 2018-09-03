England's Alastair Cook announces retirement from international cricket

Former England captain Alastair Cook on Monday announced retirement from international cricket.

Cook, best-known for his Test run scores, announced that the ongoing Test series against India will be his last.

England will be playing the last Test match against India from 7th September after which Cook won't be seen playing in International cricket format.

Cook while reminiscing about his career said, "I have achieved more than I could have ever imagined and feel very privileged to have played for such a long time alongside some of the greats of the English game."

The International Cricket Council took to Twitter and announced the news of his retirement.

BREAKING: Alastair Cook has announced he will retire from international cricket following the fifth #ENGvIND Test at The Oval. Full story https://t.co/B1gjrBpzpn#CookRetires pic.twitter.com/kBz0GxkaKh — ICC (@ICC) September 3, 2018

Former English cricketer Michael Vaughan also lauded Cook saying that he has contributed a lot towards his country's game. Addressing him as Cookie, Vaughan took to Twitter and said that he (Cook) is the nicest cricketer England has ever had.

No player has given more to the England cricket shirt .. No player has got more out of there ability .. No player has shown more mental strength than Alastair Cook .. More than that he is the nicest Cricketer we have ever had .. Thanks for all the memories Cookie .. #CookRetires — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 3, 2018

Alastair Cook is currently on the sixth rank of the all-time list. In order to move up a position, he will have to score 147 runs in the next Test match which will also be his final.