हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
England

England's James Anderson escapes injury after being struck by golf ball

James Anderson went for a golf session with fellow Stuart Broad and a shot went horribly wrong.

England&#039;s James Anderson escapes injury after being struck by golf ball
Screengrab (Twitter/@StuartBroad8)

England's fast bowler James Anderson went out for a golf session with fellow teammate Stuart Broad. Anderson, who is one of the best swing bowlers that England has, never expected what was coming for him. 

He got a taste of the 'chin-music' that he is more used to dishing out, courtesy of a golf shot gone horribly wrong, but emerged from the incident on Sunday with his smile intact.

Stuart Broad, who filmed the whole incident, later posted the video on social media.

 

 

Playing Broad at the 27-hole Stoke Park golf course in Buckinghamshire, Anderson's miscued shot in the rough rebounded off tree roots and caught him straight in the face.

Broad, who filmed his team mate's self-inflicted blow from a few metres behind, reacted in shock to the ball hitting Anderson. 

However, on finding that his bowling partner was alright, Broad posted the video on his Twitter and Instagram accounts with a series of laughing emojis, reassuring England fans.

Anderson later retweeted the clip and made light of the freak incident saying that it had not put him off golf and he had not lost any teeth.

England's players are enjoying some rest ahead of the second test against India at Lord's on Thursday. The hosts lead the five-match series 1-0 after their thrilling 31-run victory in the first test.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Tags:
EnglandJames AndersonStuart BroadAnderson plays golfgolf gone wrong

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close