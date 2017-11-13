England's Moeen Ali fit to return ahead of Ashes opener

Melbourne: England all-rounder Moeen Ali is ready to play his first Australian tour match in Townsville after recovering from a side strain.

The 30-year-old missed England`s opening two games in Perth and Adelaide but is available for the final warm-up game against a Cricket Australia XI starting on Wednesday.

"I am good. It`s just a slight strain on my side from throwing," Moeen told reporters on Monday.

"It was a bit frustrating but also not a bad thing, you get a lot more work done.

"I feel like I am ready to play and I can’t wait to spend time in the field. We have got four days of cricket ahead. I can get a bit of game time in my system and then be ready to play, hopefully, at the Gabba."

It will be England`s last game before the Ashes series opener in Brisbane on Nov. 23.

England are on a 31-year winless streak in Brisbane but Moeen believes it is important for the visitors to set the marker for the rest of the campaign.

"I`ve heard a lot about Brisbane," said Moeen. "It`s something you have to block out. You have to focus on your game and the situation that the team is in.

"I`m prepared the best I can. When you`re out there you rely on your instincts. I know it will be tough, but I`ve always backed my ability."

England head into the final tour match on the back of a convincing 192-run victory over a Cricket Australia XI in a day-night game in Adelaide.