English women beat India A by 45 runs in T20 warm-up

Mumbai: The English women warmed up in style ahead of the upcoming T20 tri-series as they defeated India A by 45 runs in the first of two practice games on Monday.

They shone with both bat and ball as they looked to get used to the conditions. Besides England and hosts India, Australia is the other side in the tri-series.

After posting a massive 176 for four, the visitors bundled out the hosts for 131 at the Brabourne Stadium.

Electing to bat, the visitors rode on half-centuries by Bryony Smith (50 off 38 balls), Tamsin Beaumont (57 not out in 41 balls) and skipper Heather Knight (52 off 24 balls).

The English batswomen hammered a listless India A bowling attack. For the Indian side, Radha Yadav (2-37) was the pick of the bowlers.

While chasing, D Hemalatha (41 off 32 balls) waged a lone battle as the others failed to contribute.

S Meghana (8 ), Vanitha V R (23), H B Deol (5) Tarannum Pathan (0), Sheral Rozario (10), Radha Yadav (17), Arundhathi Reddy (9), R Kalpana (7), Shannti Kumari (4) all fell cheaply as the side was bowled out for 131.

For the visitors, medium pacers Anya Shrubsole (2-23), Natasha Farrant (2-21) and Natalie Sciver (2-26) picked up two wickets each.

The second warm-up game will be played on Tuesday.

Brief Scores: England Women (176/4, Tamsin Beaumont 57 not out, Radha Yadav 2-37) won against India-A 131 all out (D Hemalatha 41, Natasha Farrant 2-21) by 45 runs