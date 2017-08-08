Even if I put forward my view, Virat Kohli takes the final call for DRS: Wriddhiman Saha

New Delhi: The Decision Review System or better known as DRS, has been one new aspect of the game of cricket and quite lot of teams are still trying to blend into the system. The call, as per analysts, depends largely on the wicketkeeper, but for Team India, its skipper Virat Kohli who takes the final call, informed Wriddhiman Saha.

In a recent interview, Indian wicketkeeper Wrddhiman Saha revealed how the team narrows down on whether to take DRS or not. "Virat has always said that whoever is close to the wicket should give input. And bowlers' individual view too – do the bowlers think the batsman is out or not, 100 percent sure or not, how much confident is the bowler and the fielders around. So after we tell him all this, he decides and takes the final decision," he said.

After MS Dhoni's retirement from Test cricket, Saha has rightfully filled up the space behind the stumps. May be he isn't as fast as Dhoni, with the stumpings, but over the past few Test matches, the Bengal lad has delivered some of the most enthralling catches in the game. However, DRS is one aspect where he has failed. Analysts have criticised him for his decision to call for a review, one in which his successor was the master. And Saha said that Virat Kohli is one person who never questions his call, even if it goes wrong.

"Sometimes, I have said yes but Virat has not taken DRS and it has also happened that I have said no but he has taken the review. So plus-minus happens but we decide on DRS as a team. But afterwards Virat doesn't say why did you take the DRS or did not take DRS," he added.

Virat, in a recent interview, praise the 32-year-old a lot and his ability behind the stumps. "Four byes on that sort of pitch speaks volumes of the kind of ability he has. He's right up there in world cricket among the very best. He's the best keeper in this format right now, I'd say."

"You saw his keeping today, how agile he is,"Kohli said. "He can create chances at any stage. He's very safe behind the stumps and he's been outstanding", Kohli added.

After wrapping up the series with an unassailable 2-0 lead, Team India will now be aiming for a Lankan whitewash when the two encounter for the third Test match at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, at Balagolla, on August 12.