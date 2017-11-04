Every player wants to contribute in Pakistan's victory: Sarfraz Ahmed

Islamabad: Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed has insisted that the dressing room environment of the current national team is extremely good and that every player has the hunger to contribute in the side`s victory.

The 30-year-old, who led Pakistan to their maiden Champions Trophy victory in England at The Oval in June this year, believes each individual in the team is working really hard towards the team`s bright future.

"The dressing room environment of our team is extremely good; every player now wants to contribute his part in taking Pakistan to victory through his performance. Therefore, I think the future of this team is very bright," the Dawn quoted Sarfraz, as saying.

When quizzed about his relationship with Mickey Arthur, Sarfraz said he has a really good understanding with the head coach as well as chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq.

"Arthur is working hard on the players and hopefully his hard work will pay off," Sarfraz said.

The wicketkeeper-batsman, who has so far played 38 Tests, 80 ODIs and 35 T20Is for Pakistan, revealed that Inzamam gives top priority to the captain`s say and supports him all the way.

Sarfraz also reflected on him batting at number six spot, insisting that there are many talented players in the national team and, therefore, the team would be benefitted from their game in the top order.

"Experienced players] Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez and [fast-improving] youngster Babar Azam have been performing tremendously well in the top order," the skipper concluded.

On Sunday, Pakistan clinched a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka when they won a comfortable 36-run win over the latter in the third T20I played at their home turf.