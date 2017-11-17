Everybody had a laugh about my new role: Ashish Nehra

New Delhi: Just-retired Ashish Nehra had a field day on Friday with his former team-mates at Eden Gardens, Kolkata before the start of second day's play of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka on Friday.

The 38-year-old was seen talking to India bowlers Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja, and bowling coach Bharat Arun.

"That was nothing to do with cricket," Nehra told reporters when asked what was the talk about in the morning.

"When I was on the camera they all were laughing. Because they have seen me in suit so...I went to say hello to them. It was nothing to do with cricket.

"Bharat Arun was there so we had a laugh about my new role," Nehra added.

He started a new career as a commentator on the first day of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Thursday.

Nehra played 157 wickets in 120 ODIs and 44 wickets in 17 Tests. In T20s, which was his chosen format in his twilight days, he took 34 wickets in 27 games.

He retired November 2 in a Twenty20 International against New Zealand at his Ferozshah Kotla home ground in New Delhi.

Cheteshwar Pujara came to India's rescue after Sri Lankan seamer Dasun Shanaka's twin strike had left the hosts gasping at 74 for five on a second consecutive rain-curtailed day of the opening Test.

After Suranga Lakmal's (3/5) exploits on the first day of the rain-affected series opener, it was Shanaka's turn to steal the limelight today as he removed Ajinkya Rahane (4) and Ravichandran Ashwin (4) to return with impressive figures of 2 for 23.

Pujara was the lone Indian batsmen to produce some fight against the Sri Lankan bowling attack on a green top in overcast conditions.