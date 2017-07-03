Everything is fair in love, war and cricket​: Shikhar Dhawan

New Delhi: India opener Shikhar Dhawan is enjoying a purple patch as he has been in a sublime run of form with the bat.

With 338 runs, the left-handed batsman was awarded the 'Golden Bat' for scoring the highest number of runs in the recently-concluded ICC Champions Trophy in England.

The 31-year-old has been continuing his brilliance on the Caribbean soil as well.

He has scored 156 runs in four innings which included two fifty-plus scores.

Speaking about his debut against Australia, Dhawan said, "I was nervous when I walked out to bat. I had decided to bat calmly but the fours keep coming. The body was not ready to play a defensive game. So, I thought let’s play aggressive cricket only but smartly. And I ended up creating a world record."

When asked about being sledged by Australians, Dhawan said, "I don’t remember of any sledging on that day. And I was in my zone. But we know how good sledgers Australian cricketers are. And I have a great bonding with them. However, there have been many instances when a lot of sledging was done."

Sharing his experience against Former Australian captain Michael Clarke, Dhawan said, "I played a cover drive. So he collected it and returned it very hard. But when I played the same short next time, he was not able to collect it."

Recalling an instance with Australian all-rounder Shane Waston, he said, "Watson bowled a ball which hit me at ribs. It was paying a lot and he asked me if I was enjoying the pain. And I had to take it. So, when I came to field, I mimicked him, something he didn’t like it."

"But everything is fair in love, war and cricket," he concluded in a video while interaction with cricbuzz.

Leading the five-match ODI series 2-1 against the West Indies, Team India will look to win the final game after suffering an 11-run defeat on Sunday.