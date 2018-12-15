Evin Lewis back in Windies squad for Bangladesh T20I series

West Indies opening batsman Evin Lewis, who had pulled out of his side`s recent tour to India, has been named in the 15-member squad for the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh.

According to a statement from the West Indies` chairman of selectors Courtney Browne, pacers Kesrick Williams and Sheldon Cottrell are also among those who have been recalled to the squad.

Uncapped player Sherfane Rutherford, who did not get a chance to play while on tour to India, has secured his place in the T20I team as well.

Among those excluded from the squad are all-rounder Kieron Pollard and pacer Obed McCoy, both of whom are struggling with injury.

All-rounder Andre Russell, who missed the India tour due to a knee injury, was also left out of the T20 squad.While Carlos Brathwaite will continue to lead the side, stand-in ODI captain Rovman Powell will serve as his deputy in the series.

West Indies will travel to Bangladesh to play a three-match T20 series from December 17 to 22.

Following is the full West Indies T20 squad for the Bangladesh series:

Carlos Brathwaite (c), Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Fabian Allen, Kesrick Williams, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell (VC), Denesh Ramdin, Shai Hope, Sherfane Rutherford, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas.