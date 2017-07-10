close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Evin Lewis' unbeaten 125-run knock: Left-hander breaks plethora of records during 2nd T20I ton against Virat Kohli's men

West Indian left-hander Evin Lewis dismantled the Indian bowlers in the T20 international played at Jamaica where he remained unbeaten on 125 runs which came off just 62 balls. As a result of his record knock, the hosts decimated Men in Blue by nine wickets.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 10, 2017 - 10:46
Evin Lewis&#039; unbeaten 125-run knock: Left-hander breaks plethora of records during 2nd T20I ton against Virat Kohli&#039;s men

Jamaica: West Indian left-hander Evin Lewis dismantled the Indian bowlers in the T20 international played at Jamaica where he remained unbeaten on 125 runs which came off just 62 balls. As a result of his record knock, the hosts decimated Men in Blue by nine wickets.

Chasing a mammoth 191, West Indies got off to a perfect start as openers Lewis and Chris Gayle (18) forged 82-run partnership in the 8.2 overs before Gayle was dismissed by left arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

Incoming batsman Marlon Samuels (36) then joined the in-form Lewis and the duo thrashed Indian bowlers all around the park to hand West Indies a victory with nine balls remaining.

Here are some of the records Lewis broke during his blitzkrieg knock:

1) Lewis has now become only the third batsman after compatriot Chris Gayle and former New Zealand batsman Brendon McCullum to have scored two centuries in the shortest format of the game.

2) Lewis made another record as his 125-run knock is now the highest individual score while chasing in T20 internationals. The left-hander broke the record of Hong Kong batsman Babar Hayat, who scored 122 runs against Oman in the 2016 Asia Cup.

3) This was also the highest score by any batsmen against India in T20Is as the left-hander went past Shane Watson's 124 scored in Sydney in 2016.

4) Lewis on Monday broke the record for the highest individual score by a West Indian batsman in T20 internationals. He surpassed Gayle's score of 117 runs.

5) Lewis' 125* is now the third highest individual score in T20Is. Glenn Maxwell (145*) and Aaron Finch (156) are the two batsman who are ahead of him.

6) Lewis also broke his own record of scoring the most number of sixes against India in a T20I. He scored nine against India last year during his century in Florida.

7) Lewis is now the only batsman in world cricket to have scored two T20I centuries against the same country. He hit his maiden T20I ton against the Men in Blue in Florida last year.

Man of the Match Lewis, who scored a brilliant century for the hosts, said: "I am enjoying playing a team like India. It was a lot on my mind after five failures and I remembered that (thing) today. It is easier for me while batting with Chris (Gayle), he takes a lot of pressure off me. I am not sure what this game would do to me but I am very happy with my performance today and look to continue it further."

TAGS

Evin LewisEvin Lewis recordsWI vs INDChris Gaylecricket news

From Zee News

India's Top 10 Selling Cars in May 2017

GST from July 1: What will be cheaper

World's biggest crocodile farms will blow your mind! IN...

Wimbledon 2017: Big Four must switch off cruise control on Manic Monday at All England Club
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Big Four must switch off cruise control on...

Austrian Grand Prix: Sebastian Vettel unconvinced by Valtteri Bottas&#039; reaction time
Motorsports

Austrian Grand Prix: Sebastian Vettel unconvinced by Valtte...

India&#039;s next coach: BCCI to announce Anil Kumble&#039;s replacement today, Ravi Shastri remains front-runner
cricket

India's next coach: BCCI to announce Anil Kumble'...

WI vs IND, T20I: Evin Lewis joins elite company with 12 sixes as West Indies hammer India by nine wickets
West Indies vs India 2017cricket

WI vs IND, T20I: Evin Lewis joins elite company with 12 six...

Football

India U-23 boys beat Singapore in football friendly

Wimbledon takes time to chill before the fizz of Manic Monday
Tennis

Wimbledon takes time to chill before the fizz of Manic Mond...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video