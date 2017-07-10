Evin Lewis' unbeaten 125-run knock: Left-hander breaks plethora of records during 2nd T20I ton against Virat Kohli's men

Jamaica: West Indian left-hander Evin Lewis dismantled the Indian bowlers in the T20 international played at Jamaica where he remained unbeaten on 125 runs which came off just 62 balls. As a result of his record knock, the hosts decimated Men in Blue by nine wickets.

Chasing a mammoth 191, West Indies got off to a perfect start as openers Lewis and Chris Gayle (18) forged 82-run partnership in the 8.2 overs before Gayle was dismissed by left arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

Incoming batsman Marlon Samuels (36) then joined the in-form Lewis and the duo thrashed Indian bowlers all around the park to hand West Indies a victory with nine balls remaining.

Here are some of the records Lewis broke during his blitzkrieg knock:

1) Lewis has now become only the third batsman after compatriot Chris Gayle and former New Zealand batsman Brendon McCullum to have scored two centuries in the shortest format of the game.

2) Lewis made another record as his 125-run knock is now the highest individual score while chasing in T20 internationals. The left-hander broke the record of Hong Kong batsman Babar Hayat, who scored 122 runs against Oman in the 2016 Asia Cup.

3) This was also the highest score by any batsmen against India in T20Is as the left-hander went past Shane Watson's 124 scored in Sydney in 2016.

4) Lewis on Monday broke the record for the highest individual score by a West Indian batsman in T20 internationals. He surpassed Gayle's score of 117 runs.

5) Lewis' 125* is now the third highest individual score in T20Is. Glenn Maxwell (145*) and Aaron Finch (156) are the two batsman who are ahead of him.

6) Lewis also broke his own record of scoring the most number of sixes against India in a T20I. He scored nine against India last year during his century in Florida.

7) Lewis is now the only batsman in world cricket to have scored two T20I centuries against the same country. He hit his maiden T20I ton against the Men in Blue in Florida last year.

Man of the Match Lewis, who scored a brilliant century for the hosts, said: "I am enjoying playing a team like India. It was a lot on my mind after five failures and I remembered that (thing) today. It is easier for me while batting with Chris (Gayle), he takes a lot of pressure off me. I am not sure what this game would do to me but I am very happy with my performance today and look to continue it further."