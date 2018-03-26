Exciting tearaway pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi gets maiden call-up from Pakistan

One of the players to make an impact in the 2018 Under 19 World Cup for Pakistan, fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been called up to the national team for the T20 series against the West Indies early next month.

Afridi, standing at 6'6'', took 12 wickets in the junior tournament in New Zealand and impressed one and all with his tearaway pace.

In the following Pakistan Super League (PSL), the 17-year-old went from strength to strength and even though his team, Lahore Qalandars, finished last he managed to draw the spotlight onto himself with a match-winning five-for in one of the matches for his team.

Allrounder Hussain Talat and batsman Asif Ali, both of whom played for champions Islamabad United, are the other uncapped players in the squad.

The three-match series will be played from April 1 to 3. All matches will be played at Karachi.

Squad: Ahmed Shehzad, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed (C), Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Muhammad Nawaz, Shahdab Khan, M Amir, Hasan Ali, Rahat Ali , Usman Khan Shinwari, Shaheen Shah Afridi