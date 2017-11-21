Factbox: England's last Ashes Test win at The Gabba came 31 years ago

Following is a factbox on the first Ashes 2017 Test match between Australia and England, which starts on Thursday:

WHERE?

The Gabba, Brisbane - Capacity: 42,000

The Gabba, named for the Woolloongabba suburb that surrounds it, has a been a fortress for Australia in the 28 Tests since the West Indies were the last touring team to win there in 1988.

England last won at the ground in 1986 - only their second Test victory in Brisbane since World War Two - before the modern concrete bowl replaced the wooden stands and open grass banks.

Steve Harmison`s first-ball delivery to second slip famously set the tone for Australia`s 2006-07 whitewash and Mitchell Johnson's devastating day two spell 2013-14 triggered another.

A lively, green-top wicket is expected at first, offering pace and bounce for the seamers, with spin coming into play as an attacking option if it stays dry and the strip deteriorates later in the match.

WHEN?

November 23-27. Play starts at 1000 local time (0000 GMT)

AUSTRALIA

Test ranking: 5th

Squad: David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Steve Smith (captain), Jackson Bird, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine, Chadd Sayers, Mitchell Starc (Coach: Darren Lehmann)

ENGLAND

Test ranking: 3rd

Squad: Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Gary Ballance, Stuart Broad, Alastair Cook, Mason Crane, Tom Curran, Ben Foakes, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Chris Woakes (Coach: Trevor Bayliss)

WHAT THE BOOKMAKERS SAY

Australia win: 4-5

England win: 5-2

Draw: 7-2

MATCH OFFICIALS

Umpires: Aleem Dar (Pakistan), Marais Erasmus (South Africa)

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney (New Zealand)

Match referee: Richie Richardson (West Indies)

HISTORY (Previous Ashes Tests in Brisbane)

Matches: 20

Australia win: 11

England win: 4

CURRENT TOUR (Remaining Tests)

Second Test: December 2-6, Adelaide Oval (Day-Night)

Third Test: December 14-18, WACA, Perth

Fourth Test: December 26-30, Melbourne Cricket Ground

Fifth Test: January 4-8, Sydney Cricket Ground