Fake fielding is not cheating: Sanjay Manjrekar writes to ICC on new cricket rule

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has condemned the new 'fake fielding’ rule adopted by the International Cricket Council (ICC). He took to Twitter to share his "rant" about the new rule, which according to him, is the most "ridiculous law".

Among the several new playing conditions and rules adopted by the sport's global governing body is one to prevent 'fake fielding', which often creates doubts in the minds of batsmen that could lead to their dismissals.

The changes came into effect on September 28, and within a couple of days, cricket witnessed Australian Marnus Labuschagne becoming the first player to be penalised under the 'fake fielding' rule.

Manjrekar invoked Mahendra Singh Dhoni to prove his point that 'Fake fielding' is not cheating.

Five penalty runs for ‘fake fielding’ is the most ridiculous law that’s been brought in, in recent times. Urge ICC to reconsider it. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) October 4, 2017

How about penalising batting side 5 runs when b’man fakes a step out & does not? Does he not put the bowler off? Fake fielding law must go. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) October 4, 2017

Cheating??? No it’s called tricking. Like Dhoni pretending to collect a throw & lets it go to hit the stumps. Applaud it, not penalise. https://t.co/wJNaRDqR6P — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) October 4, 2017

Along with my little rant on twitter, have also written to the ICC to reconsider penalising fake fielding. It opens up a Pandora’s box. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) October 4, 2017

He also said that will open up Pandora's box.

Manjrekar played 37 Tests and 74 ODIs, scoring 2043 and 1994 runs respectively.