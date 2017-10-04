close
Fake fielding is not cheating: Sanjay Manjrekar writes to ICC on new cricket rule

Among the several new playing conditions and rules adopted by the sport's global governing body is one to prevent 'fake fielding', which often creates doubts in the minds of batsmen that could lead to their dismissals.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, October 4, 2017 - 12:49
Fake fielding is not cheating: Sanjay Manjrekar writes to ICC on new cricket rule
New Delhi: Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has condemned the new 'fake fielding’ rule adopted by the International Cricket Council (ICC). He took to Twitter to share his "rant" about the new rule, which according to him, is the most "ridiculous law".

The changes came into effect on September 28, and within a couple of days, cricket witnessed Australian Marnus Labuschagne becoming the first player to be penalised under the 'fake fielding' rule.

Manjrekar invoked Mahendra Singh Dhoni to prove his point that 'Fake fielding' is not cheating.

He also said that will open up Pandora's box.

Manjrekar played 37 Tests and 74 ODIs, scoring 2043 and 1994 runs respectively.

