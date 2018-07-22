Fakhar Zaman scores fastest 1000 runs in ODIs

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman has taken 18 innings to complete 1,000 in the ODIs. He broke the record (21 innings) jointly held by Vivian Richards, Kevin Pietersen, Jonathan Trott, Quinton de Kock and Babar Azam. 

Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman became the fastest to reach 1,000 runs in One Day Internationals. He achieved this feat in the fifth and final ODI against Zimbabwe at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo on Sunday. 

Zaman has taken 18 innings to complete 1,000 in the ODIs. He broke the record (21 innings) jointly held by Vivian Richards, Kevin Pietersen, Jonathan Trott, Quinton de Kock and Babar Azam. 

Earlier, the left-hander became the first Pakistan batsman to score a double century in ODIs in fourth ODI in the ongoing series. His 210* off 156-balls broke the 21-year-old record held by Saeed Anwar’s 194 for the highest individual score by a Pakistani batsman in ODIs. Zaman’s double-ton also became the fifth-highest score in an innings. 

Zaman, who is on a record-breaking spree, combined a monumental opening partnership of 304 with fellow opener Imam-ul-Haq to break the record for the highest opening partnership of 286 (ODIs) by Sri Lanka’s Sanath Jayasuriya and Upul Tharanga (2006). The 24 fours that Zaman scored during his double-ton were the fourth highest for an innings, behind Rohit Sharma (33), Sachin Tendulkar (25) and Virender Sehwag (25).

Having already won the series with a 4-0 lead, Pakistan eye a series-clean sweep against hosts Zimbabwe.

Brief score: 

Pakistan: 168/1 (25) 

(Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first) 

