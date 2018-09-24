Fans call Shoaib Malik 'Jiju', cricketer responds in good spirit

Indian fans shouting 'Jiju' to Pakistan's Shoaib Malik and the cricketer acknowledging it is one of the best things one could find in the match between India and Pakistan on Sunday.

The fans were calling Malik 'jiju' as the former is married to India's tennis player Sania Mirza.

While India crushed Pakistan by nine wickets on the field, fans had their own moment with 'jiju' Malik to which the latter responded with a hand gesture.

The video was posted on Twitter where fans can be heard shouting 'Jiju' to Shoaib Malik while he stood near the boundary. After fans shouted for a few times, the 36-year-old turned around and gestured with his hand in good spirit.

Malik has been in a clinical form in the ongoing Asia Cup 2018. He struck a gritty 78 off 80 balls against India on Sunday, steering his country to put up a fighting total.

Malik regrouped Pakistan's innings against India with skipper Sarfaraz as they added 107 runs to the total.

While in his earlier match against Afghanistan, Malik lead his team to victory and ended the match with a four, completing his half-century.

The 36-year-old was however denied a half-century in the first match against India where he scored 43 runs off 67 balls.

Pakistan will next face Bangladesh in their Asia Cup 2018 Super Four match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.