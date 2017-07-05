close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Fans go berserk seeing Umesh Yadav's Instagram post with lobsters

The lobsters' gigantic stature sent fans into a frenzy, and some epic comments were made on the picture.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 5, 2017 - 14:50
Fans go berserk seeing Umesh Yadav&#039;s Instagram post with lobsters
Courtesy: Instagram (umeshyaadav)

New Delhi: Umesh Yadav has been with India squad on the team's tour to West Indies, and it seems the Indian speedster isn't missing out on an opportunity to put his hands on some seafood at Caribbean islands. (IND vs WI - Full Coverage)

Umesh recently posted a picture on Twitter, showing him holding two lobsters. The lobsters' gigantic stature sent fans into a frenzy, and some epic comments were made on the picture.

Here's the picture:-

 

 

A post shared by Umesh Yadav (@umeshyaadav) on

While some followers were baffled as to what exactly this creature is, others didn't mind reminding him of his poor performance in the Champions Trophy. Here's how the rection followed:-

  • Poor performance in CT 2017 final and playing with the beasts..
  • What is this in your hand?????
  • you have no feelings for these animals... its not cool man
  • sir Agar apko bhi koi isi tareeke se ulta latkata toh apko kesa lagta ??
  • So scary yaar how can u take that
  • Amazing Lobsters, fresh to eat ASAP
  • What the heck are you doing??? How can you torture some animal like this
  • Are kabhi bowling pe bhi dhyan diya kro
  • Lobsters it's too big
  • Khaane me maza ayega.

Umesh Yadav and the rest of Team India, presently sitting on a 2-1 lead, take on West Indies in the final ODI of the 5-match series at Kingston on July 6.

TAGS

Umesh YadavIndia vs West IndiesInstagramInd Vs WIcricket news

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

Lionel Messi to sign new £500,000 per week 4-year Barcelona deal, with £264m buyout clause: Report
Football

Lionel Messi to sign new £500,000 per week 4-year Barcelona...

Ramiz Raja questions logic of giving Grade A contract to MS Dhoni
cricket

Ramiz Raja questions logic of giving Grade A contract to MS...

ICC Women&#039;s World Cup 2017: India vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score: Mithali Raj, Deepti Sharma look to rebuild India innings
cricket

ICC Women's World Cup 2017: India vs Sri Lanka, Live C...

Wimbledon 2017: Here is why Roger Federer’s first-round win at All England Club is special
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Here is why Roger Federer’s first-round win...

Sri Lanka hand fresh blow to PCB, refuse to tour Pakistan for proposed series over security concerns
cricket

Sri Lanka hand fresh blow to PCB, refuse to tour Pakistan f...

Wimbledon 2017: Madison Keys rooting for Petra Kvitova to conquer All England Club on comeback
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Madison Keys rooting for Petra Kvitova to c...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video