Fans go berserk seeing Umesh Yadav's Instagram post with lobsters

New Delhi: Umesh Yadav has been with India squad on the team's tour to West Indies, and it seems the Indian speedster isn't missing out on an opportunity to put his hands on some seafood at Caribbean islands. (IND vs WI - Full Coverage)

Umesh recently posted a picture on Twitter, showing him holding two lobsters. The lobsters' gigantic stature sent fans into a frenzy, and some epic comments were made on the picture.

Here's the picture:-

A post shared by Umesh Yadav (@umeshyaadav) on Jul 3, 2017 at 4:53pm PDT

While some followers were baffled as to what exactly this creature is, others didn't mind reminding him of his poor performance in the Champions Trophy. Here's how the rection followed:-

Poor performance in CT 2017 final and playing with the beasts..

What is this in your hand?????

you have no feelings for these animals... its not cool man

sir Agar apko bhi koi isi tareeke se ulta latkata toh apko kesa lagta ??

So scary yaar how can u take that

Amazing Lobsters, fresh to eat ASAP

What the heck are you doing??? How can you torture some animal like this

Are kabhi bowling pe bhi dhyan diya kro

Lobsters it's too big

Khaane me maza ayega.

Umesh Yadav and the rest of Team India, presently sitting on a 2-1 lead, take on West Indies in the final ODI of the 5-match series at Kingston on July 6.