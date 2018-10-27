हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
MS Dhoni

Fans see red after MS Dhoni's omission from T20I squad vs WI, selectors urge calm

Selectors say MS Dhoni has been rested and they are looking to test a 2nd wicket-keeping option. Fans though are absolutely fuming.

Fans see red after MS Dhoni&#039;s omission from T20I squad vs WI, selectors urge calm
File photo

New Delhi: A veteran of 93 T20Is with a strike rate of 127.09, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has not only been a regular face for Indian cricket in the format but has also led the national team to laurels galore the world over. Little wonder then that the decision to keep him out of the upcoming T20Is against West Indies and Australia has left supporters absolutely fuming.

The Indian team for the upcoming T20Is was announced on Friday evening with Virat Kohli being rested for the matches against West Indies starting November 4. Rohit Sharma will lead the side in his absence. The biggest decision of the day though was to keep Dhoni out of the T20I teams selected for playing both West Indies and Australia thereafter. Instead, the MSK Prasad-led selection panel have chosen Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik as Team India's wicket-keeping options.

While there are some who are calling it a bold decision that points towards an intent to focus on youngsters. Most others though have slammed the decision outright considering Dhoni has featured in 11 fewer T20Is than Team India.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Then there were a lot many tweets with expletives directed at the selection committee as well even as the selectors themselves defended the move to not play Dhoni by saying he had been rested. News agency PTI quoted chief selector MSK Prasad as saying the decision did not mean that Dhoni's career is over. "We want to try out other keepers for the second keeper's slot," he said.

Although the 37-year-old Dhoni enjoys massive support, there has been some murmur in the past about his form and ability to finish matches. While he has continued to excel behind the stumps, critics observe that the former India captain's batting is but a mere shadow of his attacking past.

