Fans troll Shardul Thakur for wearing jersey number 10 on ODI debut

New Delhi: With the five-match ODI series already in the pocket, Team India gave a chance to Shardul Thakur in the fourth match between India and Sri Lanka.

Shardul, who has been a part of the Indian squad since 2016 when the Men in Blue toured West Indies, becomes the 218th player to make India debut in the 50-over format.

Ahead of the match in Colombo, Shardul was given his ODI cap by coach and former Indian skipper Ravi Shastri. A tweet posted by the official account of BCCI reads, "Proud moment for young @imShard as he receives his ODI cap from @RaviShastriOfc."

However, the fast-bowler was the subject of criticism on social media after he stepped on the field with number 10 written on the back of his jersey.

The right-arm pacer gave the Men in Blue the first breakthrough by dismissing Niroshan Dickwella for just 14 and ended the match with figures of 26 for 1 in 7 overs as India trounced the hosts by 168 runs to go 4-0 up in the five-match series.

However, his memorable day got ruined when the fans spotted him wearing the famous number 10 jersey. Sachin Tendulkar, who earlier donned the jersey no.10; hence it did not go down well with the fans, and they did not waste time in expressing their displeasure on Twitter.

@BCCI Jersey no 10 belongs to one and only @sachin_rt

@BCCI please retire Jersey no. 10 from ODI cricket,we don't want anyone else other than @sachin_rt to wear the same number. — Dhairyasheel Patil (@AProudSachinist) August 31, 2017

@BCCI please retire Jersey no. 10 from ODI cricket,we don't want anyone else other than @sachin_rt to wear the same number. — Dhairyasheel Patil (@AProudSachinist) August 31, 2017

@imShard Jersey no. 10 always belonged to Sachin Tendulkar. Take it off. Find another jersey. Wtf BCCI?! — Vinitha Nair (@94vinitha) August 31, 2017

@imShard you still have a long way to go to get that no.10.@BCCI it's too early to give away that jersey no.10.#RetireJerseyno10 — Phanindra Reddy (@phanindrareddi) August 31, 2017

What's happening with you @BCCI how can you not retire jersey no 10,it only belongs to @sachin_rt, @imShard how can you wear no 10 — kranthi kumar soora (@kranthisoora) August 31, 2017

Hey @BCCI I thought Jersey No.10 retired with Sir Sachin Tendulkar. How come Mr. Shardul Thakur is wearing this number? NOT COOL AT ALL. — Pratyush Garg (@GargPratyush27) August 31, 2017

Shardul Thakur is wearing jersey no. 10. How can anyone in Indian team take that number now? #disappointed #SLvIND #cricbuzz @cricbuzz — JAY KUMAR MEGOTIA (@megotiakumarjay) August 31, 2017

WTF Shardul Thakur wearing #Jersey10 !!

BCCI Have you lost your mind this jersey belongs to only one man disgusting #INDvSL — CrickeTendulkar (@CrickeTendulkar) August 31, 2017

Didn't like Shardul Thakur wearing jersey no.10!Infact can't see anyone wearing it except Sachin

Bcci shud respect d emotions of Sachin fans — Swati (@SwatiT_) September 1, 2017

10 is not just a number it is emotion for 90's cricket fans I dont know How can @BCCI give retired #jerseyno10 to newcomer @imShard @BCCI pic.twitter.com/zjOw78uSni — VenkatBharatKorikana (@LoyalSachiNist) September 1, 2017

The medium pacer has taken 169 wickets in the first-class cricket. The 25-year old has scalped 55 wickets in the limited over format at the domestic circuit.