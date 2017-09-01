close
Fans troll Shardul Thakur for wearing jersey number 10 on ODI debut

Shardul, who has been a part of the Indian squad since 2016 when the Men in Blue toured West Indies, becomes the 218th player to make India debut in the 50-over format.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 1, 2017 - 12:09
New Delhi: With the five-match ODI series already in the pocket, Team India gave a chance to Shardul Thakur in the fourth match between India and Sri Lanka. 

Ahead of the match in Colombo, Shardul was given his ODI cap by coach and former Indian skipper Ravi Shastri. A tweet posted by the official account of BCCI reads, "Proud moment for young @imShard as he receives his ODI cap from @RaviShastriOfc."

However, the fast-bowler was the subject of criticism on social media after he stepped on the field with number 10 written on the back of his jersey.

The right-arm pacer gave the Men in Blue the first breakthrough by dismissing Niroshan Dickwella for just 14 and ended the match with figures of 26 for 1 in 7 overs as India trounced the hosts by 168 runs to go 4-0 up in the five-match series. 

However, his memorable day got ruined when the fans spotted him wearing the famous number 10 jersey. Sachin Tendulkar, who earlier donned the jersey no.10; hence it did not go down well with the fans, and they did not waste time in expressing their displeasure on Twitter.

The medium pacer has taken 169 wickets in the first-class cricket. The 25-year old has scalped 55 wickets in the limited over format at the domestic circuit.

