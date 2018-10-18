Fast bowling takes a lot out of your body, says Jasprit Bumrah

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah with 14 wickets in three Tests against England, dispelled any notion of him being a limited-overs specialist and with 30 scalps in his first six Tests has taken to the longer format like duck takes to water.

Early in his career, Bumrah was called out for his unconventional action, but five years on the 24-year-old has had little trouble with it, but he admits, being a fast bowler, life is tough.

“It all comes down to fitness. Even if you have a simple action, it takes a lot out of your body, because fast bowling is such a job that requires a lot of hardwork and stamina,” Bumrah tells Zee News on the sidelines of a promotional event for ASICS.

Long considered a limited-overs specialist, Bumrah, his ability to adapt - be it formats or conditions - is his biggest strength, and something he believes will keep him in good stead in Australia.

“My biggest strength has been to adapt to different conditions and that I think will be the key [in Australia].”

Playing all three formats, workload management is one of the things that he keeps in mind. Bumrah was rested for the West Indies Tests, alongside Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and such breaks are the key to manage the workload.

“Workload management is very important, because nowadays the amount of cricket we play is a lot more than what it used to happen before,” he says. “So it is always very important to take good amount of rest and to take care of your body. The right amount of training and right amount of bowling - that’s has been our focus right now as a team, and we keep at it.”

On his association with ASICS, Bumrah said that the brand philosophy of ‘A Sound Mind in a Sound Body and ‘I Move Me’ was something he connected with.

“A sound mind a sound body is a good phrase that I believe in as well. Of you mind is fine, your body will react, it has been very beneficial for me, as a cricketer, everybody says cricket is a mental game, so if you mind is fine, your body will react,” he added.