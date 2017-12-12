Fastest fifty, six sixes, defeating cancer to win World Cup: Happy Birthday Yuvraj Singh

If there's one cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar who receives unparallel love of Indian fans even when not in the team, it's none other than the six-sixes man Yuvraj Singh who celebrates his 36th birthday today.

Fondly remembered for the six sixes he hit in an over bowled by England's Stuart Broad at the 2007 T20I World Cup and the knock during the 2002 Natwest Trophy final, Yuvraj played a stellar role in India's 2011 World Cup win, at a time when he was struggling with a medical condition that was later diagnosed as cancer.

But the champion defeated cancer to make a comeback in national colours, winning hearts once again.

1,900 Test runs

8,701 ODI runs

1,177 T20I runs

The fastest 50 in T20I history

Besides the above-stated milestones, Yuvraj also holds the record for fastest T20I fifty, which he hit in 12 balls in the same innings where he hit Broad for six sixes in an over.

The left-hander has scored 8,701 runs in ODI cricket, 1900 in Tests and 1177 in T20Is. He has also taken 148 international wickets with his left-arm spin.

He got married to Bollywood actress Hazel Keech on November 29 last year.

These days the veteran allrounder is working on his fitness at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, while trying to make another return to the team.