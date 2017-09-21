close
Fears of washout in Kolkata as India, Australia slated to play 2nd ODI

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 21, 2017 - 11:22
By Mahim Gupta

New Delhi: As India and Australia are set to lock horns in the second one-day international at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, there has been as much focus on the weather as there has been on both teams. India are currently leading 1-0 in the five-match series.

It must be remembered that we have had several instances in the past where weather has hampered an India-Australia series being played in India at this time of the year. Meanwhile, here are the key talking points as we are just hours away from the game:

Team India-

The Indian team has been on a roll under the captaincy of Virat Kohli. Fresh from a 5-0 ODI series win in Sri Lanka, it looked commanding in the way it played in Chennai despite the early jolts. Its performance is only expected to get a stronger grip considering that it only faltered with its top-order in the first ODI, which is otherwise its biggest strength.

There was a lot of focus in the first match on new spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal and they did not disappoint. Considering that all other departments have enough experience, if the spin duo can once again rise at the Eden Gardens, India will have all bases covered. Expect them to drive the game this time around too.

Team Australia-

It is a bit of a surprise that there has been constant questioning of Steve Smith’s captaincy considering that he has led Australia fairly well if you look at all formats combined. He will be playing his 100th ODI when he takes field in Kolkata and the one thing that he needs to put in order is Australia’s away record in ODIs. Thursday will be a good start to do that.

This apart, Australia need a bit of a better show from their back-up bowlers. Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa and James Faulkner seemed under the pump in Chennai (even if Stoinis had decent figures) and considering that a majority of the 30 overs will come from them, they better be up for the challenge.

Weather-

May be the most important talking point is how the weather will hold up. The latest media reports suggest that there has been no rain since Wednesday evening. But that is only a glimmer of hope since rain is forecast on Thursday.

The Indian team was even forced to miss practice on Wednesday because of the wet weather. Considering that the facilities at the Eden Gardens are top-class, one would hope that we have at least 20 overs-a-side knowing that the ground staff will like give its all to have a game on.

Squads-

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Ajinkya Rahane, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami.

Australia: Steve Smith (captain), David Warner, Ashton Agar, Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Patrick Cummins, James Faulkner, Aaron Finch, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Adam Zampa.   

India vs Australia2nd ODIKolkata

